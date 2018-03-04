Montreal special effects company wins Oscar for Blade Runner 2049

Mile-End-based visual arts studio Framestore won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects for its work on the Denis Villeneuve masterpiece Blade Runner 2049.

It is one of two Oscar nominations this year for Framestore, while six movies they worked on made it to the shortlist.

“To all my friends in Montreal, merci beaucoup, this is for you,” Framestore visual effects supervisor Richard Hoover said in his acceptance speech.

Quebec’s Denis Villeneuve directed the sci-fi film, which received five Oscar nominations.

Blade Runner 2049 was also nominated for Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Production Design. Fellow Canadian Dennis Gassner was responsible for the film’s design.