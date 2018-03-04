Former NHL player Bryan Bickell helping Peterborough pit bull find new home

The Peterborough Humane Society came to the rescue of Ramona, a year-old pit bull, when she was found on the streets a few weeks ago.

“She was astray. So she came in, no ownership, cold, scared, very frightened for her life,” said Shawn Morey, executive director of the Peterborough Humane Society.

The group was able to nurse Ramona back to health but she can’t stay in Ontario.

“In 2005, the Dog Owners’ Liability Act came into affect, which made it impossible to have a pit bull in Ontario,” Morey said.

That’s where the Bryan and Amanda Bickell Foundation comes in. Former NHL hockey player Bryan Bickell and his wife are working hard to diminish the negative reputation the breed often has.

“We started about eight years ago to help bring this type [of] dog out of a negative spotlight into a positive spotlight,” Bryan Bickell explained.

The Bickells had moved to Chicago, and when they realized the ban was also a possibility in that city, they knew they had to use their platform to speak up for the dogs.

“We started the foundation with the intent to bring awareness, and the misunderstanding of these types of dogs, to the public eye versus all the negativity,” Amanda Bickell said.

Thanks to their work, Ramona left on Sunday afternoon for Ormocto, New Brunswick. The 13-hour trek will be divided up with stops every four hours for breaks.

“We’re very lucky that we have partnerships with all the people outside of Ontario that are willing to go above and beyond to take these dogs out of Ontario to give them a chance,” Amanda said.

Ramona will arrive in Ormocto on Monday, where the local humane society will help find her forever home.