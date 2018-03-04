This week on Focus Montreal: March 3

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Montreal company gets Oscar nod

Mile-End-based visual arts studio Framestore is nominated for best visual effects for its work on the Denis Villeneuve masterpiece Blade Runner 2049.

It is one of two Oscar nominations this year for Framestore, while six movies they worked on made it to the shortlist.

Global News Montreal senior anchor Jamie Orchard spoke to Framestore visual effects supervisor Richard Hoover about the company’s nomination.

Seasoned Dreams: Caribbean-infused North American food

Chef Jae-Anthony is the man behind the popular St. Henri restaurant Seasoned Dreams. His specialty: infusing unique Caribbean flavours into North American classics.

He’s the mastermind behind the now famous Montreal-style jerk chicken poutine and will now be passing on his passion for cooking and his joie de vivre around food by holding classes.

Children’s Wish Month

The Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada is celebrating Children’s Wish Month in March.

They have events planned across the country dedicated to celebrating the joy that children with life-threatening illnesses receive when they are granted a wish come true.

Senior anchor Jamie Orchard meets 9-year-old Montrealer Stefano Ruvo (and his father Vito), who saw his wish come true thanks to the Children’s Wish Foundation.

