Saskatoon Blades fall to Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-3
The Lethbridge Hurricanes defeated the Saskatoon Blades 5-3 in Western Hockey League (WHL) action on Friday.
Saskatoon’s goals were scored by Braylon Shmyr, Bradley Goethals and Eric Florchuk.
Forward Taylor Ross scored the Hurricanes’ first two goals while Jordy Bellerive added another. Jake Elmer scored the game-winner and then an empty-netter to secure the win for Lethbridge.
Logan Flodell stopped 43 shots for the Hurricanes (32-25-6). Saskatoon goaltender Nolan Maier made 27 saves in front of a home crowd of 3,988 at SaskTel Centre.
The Blades (31-30-3) fell two points behind the Prince Albert Raiders (28-25-11) in the hunt for a WHL playoff spot.
Saskatoon plays the Warriors (47-14-3) in Moose Jaw on Saturday.
