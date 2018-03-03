Saskatoon Blades fall to Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-3

The Lethbridge Hurricanes defeated the Saskatoon Blades 5-3 in Western Hockey League (WHL) action on Friday.

Saskatoon’s goals were scored by Braylon Shmyr, Bradley Goethals and Eric Florchuk.

READ MORE: Moose Jaw Warriors double up Saskatoon Blades 4-2

Forward Taylor Ross scored the Hurricanes’ first two goals while Jordy Bellerive added another. Jake Elmer scored the game-winner and then an empty-netter to secure the win for Lethbridge.

Logan Flodell stopped 43 shots for the Hurricanes (32-25-6). Saskatoon goaltender Nolan Maier made 27 saves in front of a home crowd of 3,988 at SaskTel Centre.

READ MORE: Regina Pats come back to top Saskatoon Blades 7-5

The Blades (31-30-3) fell two points behind the Prince Albert Raiders (28-25-11) in the hunt for a WHL playoff spot.

Saskatoon plays the Warriors (47-14-3) in Moose Jaw on Saturday.