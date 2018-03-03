Male pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday night.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call about a pedestrian struck at Daphne Road and Greencedar Court, near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue, around 7:30 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said the man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and there is no word yet as to whether any charges will be laid.

Police said this is the 14th pedestrian fatality in the city this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto Traffic Services at (416) 808-1900.