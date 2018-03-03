Police identify 44-year-old man fatally shot in North York

Toronto police have identified the 44-year-old male victim of a fatal shooting in North York overnight.

Police said officers responded to a call about a shooting in the Jane Street and Shoreham Drive area just before midnight on Friday.

Paramedics said the victim was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have identified him as Shaun Kinghorn, of Toronto.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have had contact with Kinghorn prior to the incident or who may have dash-cam video to contact police.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.