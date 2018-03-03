B.C. to build dementia village, rescued baby chimp takes flight and more good news

It was a great week for feel-good news. Here’s why.

“We’re millionaires. This is not a joke. Check the tickets.”

Most of us dream about making, or getting that phone call from someone in our lottery pools.

For 31 oil refinery workers in Newfoundland, that dream became a reality.

And the Global News audience was eager to share the good news!

As Global’s Rebecca Lau writes:

Remarkably, while five of them have opted to retire immediately, the remaining 26 will be returning to work to finish a project at the refinery.

A baby chimp takes flight!

This is just a great rescue. And the transport of the baby chimp was captured on camera!

Here’s how Storyful describes it:

A baby chimpanzee called Mussa was saved from poachers by rescue organisation Lwiro Primates in the Democratic Republic of Congo, along with the help of Virunga National Park.

In this video, Mussa moved around the small plane used for his rescue to sit on the pilot’s lap, and seemed to enjoy his time up in the air — even “helping” to adjust the plane’s throttle at one point.

In the “dementia village,” there are no locked doors so residents can roam outside and socialize, reports Global’s Jon Azpiri and Linda Aylesworth.

In the article, they explain that:

Staff are dressed in street clothes and join residents in the ebb and flow of daily life.

This place already exists in Dutch village of Hogewey. Now, the concept is being planned for Vancouver.

Everyone will have their own private bedroom and their own front door, allowing them to access the village and its various amenities such as shops and restaurants.

With 3,200 shares on Global BC’s post alone, it’s clear that this idea resonates with many.

WATCH ABOVE: Linda Aylesworth explains how the village will work

But as some argue, the government should be doing more to make such accommodations more affordable.

WATCH ABOVE: Olympians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir arrived home to a crowd

Tessa and Scott made a big splash for Canada on the world stage, and Canadians reciprocated when they touched down in London, Ont.

As Global’s Jake Jeffrey reported: Hundreds of fans filled up the tiny arrival section of the airport, belting out the national anthem and waving Canadian flags to welcome the ice dancers.

A truly Canadian moment.🇨🇦 — BrwnGrl👠 (@MizzyII) February 27, 2018

WATCH ABOVE: People gathered to say ‘wow’ like Owen Wilson.

Owen Wilson is apparently so popular for the way he pronounces “wow,” that large crowds of people are gathering together to mimic him.

In fact, as Katie Scott writes, hundreds of people gathered in Australia to say “wow” in unison — in the actor’s style.

Hundreds gathered in Australia to say Owen Wilson's iconic "wow" in unison pic.twitter.com/GzbD1JNeAt — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) February 27, 2018

Scott explains that:

Wilson has said the word in a range of contexts during his movie career and some have even created series of compilation videos of him saying “wow” across his filmography. It’s also become the subject of many memes.

Here are some more clips for your viewing, and listening pleasure.

So there was a bunch of people last night gathered at Fed Square to say “wow” like Owen Wilson. Yep, that’s Melbourne! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LnNHWrUZ28 — Fifi, Fev and Byron (@fififevandbyron) February 26, 2018

