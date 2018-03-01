Weather
March 1, 2018

Halifax to receive strong winds, higher-than-normal water levels: Environment Canada

FILE - Halifax will see large waves and higher-than-normal water levels at high tide on both Friday and Saturday, says Environment Canada.

Halifax is set to receive strong winds on Friday after a low-pressure system arrives from Cape Cod on Thursday night, Environment Canada has said in a special weather statement.

The system is set to intensify into a large storm that will develop south of Nova Scotia.

Strong winds will develop on Friday and persist through Saturday. Halifax will also see large waves and higher-than-normal water levels at high tide on both Friday and Saturday as well.

The system is expected to bring heavy rain though it should remain offshore.

If there is a slight shift in the system, the rain could hit the South Shore region.

