Halifax to receive strong winds, higher-than-normal water levels: Environment Canada

Halifax is set to receive strong winds on Friday after a low-pressure system arrives from Cape Cod on Thursday night, Environment Canada has said in a special weather statement.

The system is set to intensify into a large storm that will develop south of Nova Scotia.

Strong winds will develop on Friday and persist through Saturday. Halifax will also see large waves and higher-than-normal water levels at high tide on both Friday and Saturday as well.

The system is expected to bring heavy rain though it should remain offshore.

If there is a slight shift in the system, the rain could hit the South Shore region.