2 men wanted after firearms incidents in eastern Alberta
RCMP are looking for two Fishing Lake, Alta. men after two separate firearm incidents earlier this week.
First, on Feb. 23 at around 12:30 p.m., a driver reported to Elk Point RCMP that they had narrowly avoided a collision with another vehicle in the Fishing Lake area. It was reported that someone in the vehicle pointed a gun at the driver before driving away.
Then, on Feb. 28 at around 9:45 p.m., police received a report of gunshots being fired at a home in Fishing Lake from a passing vehicle. Witnesses said the vehicle sped away after the shots.
Austin Don Crevier, 21, and Andy George Lacombe, 22, are both facing a number of charges, including possession of a firearm while prohibited and careless use of a firearm.
Police said both men are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if they are spotted. Instead, call 911 or Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3829.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.