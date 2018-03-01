Crime
March 1, 2018 4:27 pm

2 men wanted after firearms incidents in eastern Alberta

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

RCMP in eastern Alberta are looking for Andy Lacombe (L) and Austin Crevier (R) after two firearms incidents in Fishing Lake, Alta.

Supplied: Elk Point RCMP
A A

RCMP are looking for two Fishing Lake, Alta. men after two separate firearm incidents earlier this week.

First, on Feb. 23 at around 12:30 p.m., a driver reported to Elk Point RCMP that they had narrowly avoided a collision with another vehicle in the Fishing Lake area. It was reported that someone in the vehicle pointed a gun at the driver before driving away.

Then, on Feb. 28 at around 9:45 p.m., police received a report of gunshots being fired at a home in Fishing Lake from a passing vehicle. Witnesses said the vehicle sped away after the shots.

Austin Don Crevier, 21, and Andy George Lacombe, 22, are both facing a number of charges, including possession of a firearm while prohibited and careless use of a firearm.

Austin CREVIER

RCMP in eastern Alberta are looking for Austin Crevier after two firearms incidents in Fishing Lake, Alta.

Supplied: Elk Point RCMP
Andy LACOMBE

RCMP in eastern Alberta are looking for Andy Lacombe after two firearms incidents in Fishing Lake, Alta.

Supplied: Elk Point RCMP

Police said both men are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if they are spotted. Instead, call 911 or Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3829.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Andy George Lacombe
Austin Don Crevier
Elk Point
Elk Point RCMP
Fishing Lake
Fishing Lake gunshots
RCMP
Shots fired
Shots fired in Fishing Lake

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News