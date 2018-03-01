Health
March 1, 2018 4:28 pm

New chronic disease centre opens in London

The Clinical Research and Chronic Disease Centre opened on Thursday at the St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The CRCDC, a first of its kind in the region, comes as a collaboration between the Lawson Health Research Institute and St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

“More than 50 per cent of Canadians live with a chronic disease, and Southwestern Ontario has some of the highest rates in the province,” the St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation said in a news release.

The 6,000-sq. ft. space will bring together researchers in a variety of fields to focus on managing chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Research for breast and prostate cancer will also be conducted with help from the London Tumour Biobank.

