Screaming woman disrupts Tory-Wynne press conference at Toronto City Hall

A joint press conference with Toronto Mayor John Tory and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne was disrupted Thursday morning after a woman demanding to meet with the mayor started screaming and yelling profanities.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. following a meeting between the political leaders.

Journalists were huddled inside the press room with Tory and Wynne when a woman outside of the mayor’s office started screaming.

“There’s a bullet in my f*****g window,” the woman was heard saying.

Both Wynne and Tory appeared stunned as the yelling grew louder. The premier stood at the podium for several minutes before she and the mayor left the room.

When Tory returned to speak to reporters, he said the woman was concerned with her housing and that officials would reach out to her for help.

The mayor said enhanced security at city hall has been under discussion in recent months in light of emerging threats and terrorism.

“It is one of the things that comes with, and I say that in a very positive way, it comes with having a very open building where people can come right to the office of their elected representatives, including the mayor, and tell us about some of the challenges they face,” Tory said.

“The premier and I were talking about this as we walked in the building this morning. She was saying how refreshing it is to see people actually in the rotunda of the city hall doing business with the city government.”

City council last December approved the installation of perimeter posts surrounding city hall to protect the public if a vehicle were to mount the curb and target a crowd of people.

Tory said the municipal building remains an open space in which everyone is welcome.

“One of the things that came up in the context, as you know the discussion of security measures at city hall, was the fact that people can come to my office and come to the office of the councillors with the problems they have with the city government and I think that’s a good thing about the building,” Tory said.

City of Toronto spokesperson Wynna Brown told Global News staff will be reviewing the incident to see if “see if any modifications to procedures would be appropriate,” but added “at no time was anyone at risk” since security was involved at the time.

