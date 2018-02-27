Jared Kushner stripped of access to highly-valued President’s Daily Brief

U.S. President Donald Trump‘s son-in-law and close adviser, Jared Kushner, has lost access to the most valued U.S. intelligence report, the President’s Daily Brief, as the White House imposes greater discipline on access to secrets, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Kushner, who has been operating under an interim security clearance for about a year, had his access to the highly classified briefing cut off in the past few weeks, said the sources.

READ MORE: Jared Kushner given exception to White House security clearance changes

A third official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein recently passed new information to White House Counsel Don McGahn that led to the slowing or stopping of Kushner‘s pending clearance application. The nature of that information was not clear.

It also is unclear if and when Kushner‘s access to the PDB, which requires not only a Top Secret clearance, but also access to even more closely guarded intelligence, would be reinstated.

WATCH: Ivanka Trump given clearance to brief South Korea on U.S. sanctions against the North

A White House spokesman for Kushner did not immediately return a phone call and email seeking comment.

Kushner‘s attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement: “Mr. Kushner has done more than what is expected of him in this process.”

READ MORE: Jared Kushner could lose security clearance under new White House rules

“My inquiries … have confirmed that there are a dozen or more people at Mr. Kushner‘s level whose process is delayed, that it is not uncommon for this process to take this long in a new administration, that the current backlogs are being addressed, and no concerns were raised about Mr. Kushner‘s application,” Lowell said.

The President’s Daily Brief is distributed to a small number of top-level U.S. officials. It includes highly classified intelligence analysis, information about CIA covert operations and reports from the most sensitive U.S. sources or those shared by allied intelligence agencies.

WATCH: New security clearance rules won’t impact Jared Kushner’s work, White House says

Trump’s White House has been grappling with the security clearance issue since it emerged this month that staff secretary Rob Porter worked for Trump for a year with a temporary clearance despite accusations by his two former wives of domestic abuse. Porter has maintained his innocence.