Bill Cosby’s daughter, Ensa, dies at age 44

Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa has passed away at the age of 44.

Ensa, who stuck by her father during his multiple sexual assault allegations and court hearings, died in Massachusetts on Friday night.

A representative for the family tells ET, “Please keep the Cosby family in your prayers and give them peace at this time.”

Her cause of death is still unknown, but according to TMZ Ensa had ongoing medical issues including kidney problems and she was in line for a transplant.

“My father has been publicly lynched in the media and my family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standard or pretending to protect the rights of some but ignoring the rights of others,” Ensa had said. “I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal.”



Ensa was Cosby’s middle child; his remaining children are Erika, 52, Erinn, 51 and Evin, 41.

Cosby’s son Ennis died in a shooting at age 28 in 1997.