Flood warnings lifted along the Grand River watershed

Flood warnings and watches have been lifted along the Grand River watershed.

In a statement on Monday, the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) said water levels are receding, but remain higher than normal following last week’s rainfall and snowmelt.

READ MORE: Brantford, Ont., evacuation order lifted as flood risk reduces, state of emergency continues

Nearly 2,200 homes and almost 5,000 residents in Brantford were placed under an evacuation order after an ice jam broke away and caused a surge of water downstream.

The basements of several homes near the Grand River were flooded and police went door-to-door on many streets telling homeowners to evacuate immediately.

WATCH: Drone footage shows devastation of Brantford, Ont. flooding

Meanwhile a three-year-old boy is still missing after he was swept into the river near Orangeville last Wednesday.

Kaden Young was in the family van when the vehicle was swallowed up by the fast-moving water.

READ MORE: Police, volunteers continue search for 3-year-old boy swept into Grand River

His mother managed to get the boy out of the van, but lost her grip in the strong current. He was swept downstream.

OPP were searching Belwood Lake on Tuesday, which is about 13 kilometres from where the young boy was last seen.

The GRCA said ice and debris remain along waterways throughout the entire watershed and river banks have become unstable due to erosion.

They’re urging people to stay away from rivers and streams throughout the watershed.