February 26, 2018 3:46 pm

Flood warnings lifted along the Grand River watershed

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Flood warnings and watches have been lifted along the Grand River watershed.

In a statement on Monday, the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) said water levels are receding, but remain higher than normal following last week’s rainfall and snowmelt.

Nearly 2,200 homes and almost 5,000 residents in Brantford were placed under an evacuation order after an ice jam broke away and caused a surge of water downstream.

The basements of several homes near the Grand River were flooded  and police went door-to-door on many streets telling homeowners to evacuate immediately.

Meanwhile a three-year-old boy is still missing after he was swept into the river near Orangeville last Wednesday.

Kaden Young was in the family van when the vehicle was swallowed up by the fast-moving water.

His mother managed to get the boy out of the van, but lost her grip in the strong current. He was swept downstream.

OPP were searching Belwood Lake on Tuesday, which is about 13 kilometres from where the young boy was last seen.

The GRCA said ice and debris remain along waterways throughout the entire watershed and river banks have become unstable due to erosion.

They’re urging people to stay away from rivers and streams throughout the watershed.

