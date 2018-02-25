Gas leak on Winnipeg’s Grassie Boulevard

A gas leak at the intersection of Grassie Boulevard and Molson Street has lead to the shut down of traffic in the area.

The City of Winnipeg said just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a natural gas leak at the intersection of Grassie Boulevard and Molson Street.

The intersection remains closed and traffic is being rerouted in the area while crews from Manitoba Hydro continue their work to repair the leak.

The city said gas levels are also being monitored and there is no danger to the public at this time.

No word yet on what may have caused the gas leak.