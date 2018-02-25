4 bodies found in Ryerson Township home being treated as triple murder-suicide by OPP

Police in a small central Ontario community say they’re investigating the deaths of four people as a triple murder-suicide.

Police announced on Sunday that they believe a man killed two women and another man before killing himself in Ryerson Township, Ont., about 300 kilometres north of Toronto.

Det.-Insp. Martin Graham said somebody stopped by the home on Friday evening and found “the tragic scene.”

He said three of the deceased were members of the same family, and lived in the house where they were found.

“The fourth deceased in the residence is not related by blood to the three victims of the homicide, but is also a resident of Ryerson Township,” he said.

He added that firearms were recovered from the scene, but wouldn’t say whether any of the deceased appeared to have been shot.

The incident happened at a home that lies at the end of a rural road.

The township is tiny, said Cathy Still, the mayor of nearby Burk’s Falls, Ont. During the last census in 2016, it had a population of just under 650.

“I’ve been here 60-some years,” Still said.

“This is really strange. We’ve only had maybe four incidents in the last 60 years of anything involving shootings or guns, or anything like that.”

Graham said police won’t be commenting on any potential cause of death until a post-mortem is complete, which he said likely won’t be until later in the week.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.