19-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 400
A 19-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Bradford.
The crash took place during the overnight hours in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 at Highway 88, where the vehicle smashed into the guardrail at high speed.
According to investigators, the victim was pronounced dead shortly after they arrived on scene.
The highway was closed for several hours for the investigation, but has since been reopened.
The victim hasn’t been identified.
