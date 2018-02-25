Bradford
February 25, 2018 10:13 am
Updated: February 25, 2018 1:29 pm

19-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 400

By

A fatal crash on Highway 400 in Bradford has claimed the life of a 19-year-old man.

Jeremy Cohn
A A

A 19-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Bradford.

The crash took place during the overnight hours in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 at Highway 88, where the vehicle smashed into the guardrail at high speed.

According to investigators, the victim was pronounced dead shortly after they arrived on scene.

The highway was closed for several hours for the investigation, but has since been reopened.

The victim hasn’t been identified.
Report an error
Bradford
GTA
Highway 400
Highway 88
OPP
Toronto

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News