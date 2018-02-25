19-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 400

A 19-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Bradford.

The crash took place during the overnight hours in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 at Highway 88, where the vehicle smashed into the guardrail at high speed.

According to investigators, the victim was pronounced dead shortly after they arrived on scene.

The highway was closed for several hours for the investigation, but has since been reopened.

The victim hasn’t been identified.

Fatal collision: #Hwy400 NB closed between #Hwy88 and 89 – Single vehicle involved, 19 year old man dead. #OPP investigating, no foul play is suspected. NB lanes to remain closed until approximately 12 noon. SB lanes open — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) February 25, 2018