Saint John firefighter, cancer survivor assists in call for urgent blood donations

A Saint John firefighter is urging people to come forward over the coming weeks.

Canadian Blood Services has issued an urgent call for blood, nationwide. About 1,000 donors are being sought in New Brunswick by March 10, while 32,000 are wanted across the country.

Jamie Maillet, 42, is a 17-year veteran of the Saint John Fire Department. Up until recently, he and was a regular blood donor.

“We see so many people on the calls that we go to who need blood,” said Maillet. “Accidents, fires.”

READ MORE: Regina boy searches for life-saving bone marrow donor

He is type O-negative which is considered the universal donor because people of all blood types can receive it. Donating blood was something he took great satisfaction in.

That all changed about a year ago when Maillet was diagnosed with cancer, Hodgkin Lymphoma.

“It was a huge shock, yeah, completely unexpected,” he said.

After six months of chemotherapy, Maillet was back on the job last October with a clean bill of health.

Because of his illness, he is no longer allowed to donate blood. But he can donate his time through volunteering.

Maillet says although he didn’t receive blood himself, his appreciation of donating has been altered.

“Seeing it from the side of somebody going through cancer treatment there’s certainly a new aspect to it now with blood transfusions and that side of things.”

WATCH: What it’s like to give blood

Promotion of blood donation is important at this time of year, with stocks falling lower during the winter months.

“It’s very important that we have enough blood leading into the springtime and spring is a time of renewal so we think that it might be a time for people to think about coming in and donating blood,” said Jacqueline Alain, New Brunswick Territory Manager for Canadian Blood Services.

Maillet is doing his best to pay it forward by spreading awareness. He hopes those who can donate, will.

“Give part of yourself and be there for their recovery and help people that might not otherwise have a chance.”