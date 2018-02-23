Politics
February 23, 2018 12:39 pm
Updated: February 23, 2018 12:40 pm

Caroline Mulroney ramps up attacks on rivals in Ontario Tory leadership race

By Staff The Canadian Press

Thu, Feb 22: The political newcomer refuses to rule out accepting an endorsement from the former Ontario PC Party leader. Alan Carter has more.

A A

TORONTO – Caroline Mulroney is sharpening her attacks on her rivals in the race to lead Ontario’s Opposition even as she urges them to support her calls for the party’s former leader to back out of the contest.

The Toronto lawyer and businesswoman took aim at two of her competitors, Christine Elliott and Doug Ford, in a news conference ostensibly aimed at getting them to side with her against Patrick Brown.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Chorus of voices raise questions about Patrick Brown’s fitness to run as Ontario PC leader

Mulroney has urged Brown to abandon his bid to reclaim his old job, which he gave up late last month amid sexual misconduct allegations he maintains are false.

Both Elliott and Ford have so far said they’re focused on their own leadership campaigns since the party gave Brown the green light to proceed in the contest earlier this week.

READ MORE: Ontario PC leadership hopeful Caroline Mulroney raised over $461,000 in nine days

On Friday, Mulroney questioned Elliott’s commitment to the Progressive Conservatives, saying the former health-care ombudsman gave up on politics to take a high-profile job from the governing Liberals.

She also criticized Ford’s fiscal savvy, saying his “on-the-fly” policies would cost the province billions of dollars.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Caroline Mulroney
Christine Elliott
Doug Ford
Ontario PC
Ontario PC Leadership
Ontario PC leadership race
Ontario Progressive Conservatives
patrick brown

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News