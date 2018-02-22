Halifax Regional Police respond to report of suspicious package

Halifax Regional Police say they have investigated reports of a suspicious package and found that there was no credible threat to the public.

Police said they received reports of a suspicious package in a building in the 5500-block of Cornwallis Street on Thursday.

Officers reportedly conducted an initial investigation before the Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) was called in to examine the package.

The EDU later determined there was no threat to the public.

Police say their investigation into the origin of the package is ongoing.