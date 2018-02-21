Students protest at White House over gun violence: ‘Fear has no place in our schools’

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the White House Wednesday, demanding U.S. lawmakers take action on gun violence.

The protest was just the latest in a series of demonstrations held across the country in wake of last week’s mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 dead.

The teenagers, along with other advocates, paid tribute to the victims of the shooting by reading their names aloud and holding a moment of silence. They then chanted, calling on the Trump administration for change.

“Enough is enough,” the demonstrators repeated, adding, “The NRA has got to go.”

They also held up signs with powerful messages that drove home their message.

The White House responded the protests, and criticism over U.S. President Donald Trump’s handling of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, saying it will hold a “listening session” with students Wednesday.

As the surviving students of shooting advocate for more action on guns, Trump wants to show that he has been swayed by the incident in Florida and was willing to listen to proposals.

Still, Trump, a strong and vocal supporter of gun rights, has not endorsed more robust changes sought by gun control activists.

On Tuesday, Trump directed the Justice Department to move to ban devices like the rapid-fire bump stocks used in last year’s Las Vegas massacre. It was a small sign of movement on the gun violence issue that has long tied Washington in knots.

The same time as students called for action in Washington, a similar protest was held in Florida.

There, too, students received attention and a warm reception, but politicians did not offer specific answers.

The students’ biggest wish — banning assault-type weapons such as the AR-15, the weapon used by suspect Nikolas Cruz — was taken off the table the previous day in the House.

The move left survivors of the school shooting in tears.

The students are planning more protests in the coming weeks, specifically one dubbed “March For Our Lives,” which is slated to take place in Washington, D.C. on March 24.

