February 21, 2018 12:10 am
Updated: February 21, 2018 1:54 am

Canada’s Chris Del Bosco in horrific ski cross crash at 2018 Winter Olympics

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Canada’s Chris Del Bosco goes airborne on the last jump on the ski cross course in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Feb. 21, 2018.

Reuters/Dylan Martinez
Canada’s Chris Del Bosco was in a horrific crash during the men’s ski cross competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea on Wednesday.

The Montreal native was attempting a final push on the last jump in the hope of moving on to the quarter finals.

Canada’s Chris Del Bosco is carried away after crashing on the men’s ski cross course on Feb. 21, 2018.

Reuters/Dylan Martinez

The 35-year-old went airborne on the final jump, landing hard on his right side. The freestyle skier was on the ground for several minutes before being skied off the course on a stretcher.

It’s unclear how severe Del Bosco’s injuries are.

The Canadian Olympic Committee said Del Bosco was taken to hospital with team doctors.

