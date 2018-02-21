Canada’s Chris Del Bosco in horrific ski cross crash at 2018 Winter Olympics

Canada’s Chris Del Bosco was in a horrific crash during the men’s ski cross competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea on Wednesday.

The Montreal native was attempting a final push on the last jump in the hope of moving on to the quarter finals.

The 35-year-old went airborne on the final jump, landing hard on his right side. The freestyle skier was on the ground for several minutes before being skied off the course on a stretcher.

It’s unclear how severe Del Bosco’s injuries are.

The Canadian Olympic Committee said Del Bosco was taken to hospital with team doctors.