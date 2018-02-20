Photo of alleged Vernon credit card thief released

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have released a surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing a credit card and going on a shopping spree.

On Feb. 8. Vernon RCMP received a report that a man allegedly stole a credit card from the Husky Gas Station located at 4500 27 St, in Vernon.

Police allege the card, belonging to another local business, was then used at multiple retail locations throughout the Vernon area.

The thief racked up thousands of dollars in charges.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 35 to 45 years of age, short brown hair, wearing a black hooded jacket, black and white t-shirt, glasses and a silver necklace.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Constable Mark MacAulay at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at http://www.nokscrimestoppers.com