Armstrong family lose it all in fire

A fire late Friday night heavily damage a family home in Armstrong, but the entire family and their pets managed to escape the flames.

Armstrong Fire Chief Ian Cummings said they were called to the blaze on Highland Park Cres. around 11 p.m. Feb 16.

A crew arrived to find the home engulfed in flames.

What wasn’t destroyed by fire was heavily damaged by smoke and water, according to the fire chief.

Cummings said while the investigation into the blaze continues, they believe the fire started outside the garage area.

“Our inspector is still working on it. It doesn’t seem to be suspicious in any way,” he told Global News.

Cummings said two adults, four children and several pets lived in the home. They were insured.