Pierrefonds mayor challenges elected officials to spin for a good cause

Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis has thrown down the gauntlet. He is challenging fellow mayors from neighbouring communities, as well as other elected officials, to take part in the West Island Great Spin — a high-energy fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Beis said he decided to become involved with the initiative after meeting event organizer Mei-Lin Yee.

“We met at the relay for life in Pierrefonds and I heard her touching testimonial and for me it was easy to be involved,” he said.

Yee was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in 2009. She was given less than two years to live.

“I decided I was going to go down fighting so after 174 chemo treatments, eight months of chemo pills, five surgeries and radiation therapy in 2014, I was told I was in remission and I’ve been in remission ever since.”

She credited the Canadian Cancer Society for helping her through the tough times.

“The Canadian Cancer Society was there for me throughout the whole thing and even after the fact,” she said.

“Cancer is a journey that doesn’t just end once you find out that you’re in remission. It affects you for the rest of your life and that’s why I decided I needed to make a difference.”

The funds collected during the spinning event will go to prevention, support and research in the fight against cancer.

The statistics show cancer is becoming an epidemic in the province, with one of every two Quebecers expected to receive a cancer diagnosis in his or her lifetime.

For Beis, he said those numbers are reason enough to act.

“We will all at some point in our lives be touched with cancer and so we need to do our part,” Beis said.

He said he hopes the other mayors will join in the fight, not only to raise funds, but to create awareness in their communities.

And if they don’t heed the call this year, there will be time for them to shape up for next year.

“We’ve reached out to others to try to get involved as well and so if they do great, and if they don’t, well then we can create some momentum for them to do that next year with us,” Beis said.

The spinning event will be held this weekend on Feb. 24 at the Physical Park Fitness Club in Vaudreuil-Dorion. For more information, consult the Great Spin website.