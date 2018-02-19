New Métis rights tour launches in Winnipeg

A new Métis rights tour is set to launch today at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

The 75 minute tour explores the history of Métis people and takes guests through exhibits related to Métis rights. The tour includes activities and group discussions.

Admission to the tour is free on Feb. 19 only, with admission to the CMHR.

Tours begin at:

10:30 a.m.

1 p.m.

3 p.m.

A french tour will also take place at 12:45 p.m.

After Feb. 19, the tour will only be available for group bookings upon demand.