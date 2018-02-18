Newly renovated $8M Francis-Bouillon arena inaugurated

After over a year of renovations, the Francis-Bouillon arena was inaugurated on Sunday.

Work to the building started in April 2016 and finished in July 2017.

In that time, the building received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, installed a new sound system, changing rooms, and more parking outside of the building.

The total cost of renovations was close to $8 million.

“The kids here, they really deserve the best in their public installations and we’ve put the effort and we’re really proud of it,” said Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve mayor Pierre Lessard-Blais.

Retired Montreal Canadien Francis Bouillon was in attendance for the ceremony. He signed autographs for local residents and later participated in a free skate with children.

“It’s great to see all the kids,” said Bouillon.

“It’s a great souvenir to me, this is where I grew up, in this neighbourhood and for me to come here – it’s always special.”

The borough decided to name the arena after Bouillon in August 2011.