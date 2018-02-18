Donald Trump on Twitter: Russians ‘laughing their asses off’ over success at creating chaos in U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump continued to rail against ongoing probes into ties between his campaign team and Russia on Twitter Sunday morning as he said that they are “laughing their asses off in Moscow” over their success at creating chaos in the U.S.

He began his tweet with: “If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred.”

READ MORE: Trump says FBI too distracted by Russia probe to spot Florida shooting warning signs

He then wrote: “they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America!”



Story continues below If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

Earlier in the morning, Trump also issued several other tweets about Russian interference into the 2016 U.S. Presidential election.

WATCH: Special Counsel Mueller indicts 13 in Russia investigation

In one tweet, Trump went so far as to blame the previous administration for Russian interference in the election.

“Obama was President, knew of the threat, and did nothing,” Trump wrote.

Finally, Liddle’ Adam Schiff, the leakin’ monster of no control, is now blaming the Obama Administration for Russian meddling in the 2016 Election. He is finally right about something. Obama was President, knew of the threat, and did nothing. Thank you Adam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

In a separate tweet, he spoke of previous comments he made about election interference, when he suggested the Chinese government might be responsible for the interference.

WATCH: DNC email hack ‘could of been China’, Trump says

“The Russian “hoax” was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia – it never did!” he said.

I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said “it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer.” The Russian “hoax” was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia – it never did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

He took a second shot at Sen. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee that is investigating Russia’s actions in the election.

Now that Adam Schiff is starting to blame President Obama for Russian meddling in the election, he is probably doing so as yet another excuse that the Democrats, lead by their fearless leader, Crooked Hillary Clinton, lost the 2016 election. But wasn’t I a great candidate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

Trump’s tweets come just days after announcement that special counsel Robert Mueller had charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies with conspiracy to tamper in the 2016 election.

The indictment says Russians adopted false online personas to push divisive messages and staged political rallies while posing as Americans, among other charges. But the indictment was silent on the question of whether anyone from the Trump campaign coordinated or worked with Russians.

READ MORE: Do Mueller indictments prove there was no collusion between Trump campaign and Russia?

Trump was quick to incorrectly suggest that the indictments proved there was no link between his campaign team and the Russian provocateurs.

On Saturday night, Trump also suggested the FBI was too distracted with trying to prove Russian collusion to spot warning signs shown by Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz before his shooting rampage at a Florida high school which left 17 people dead and more than a dozen others wounded.

“Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable,” Trump said on Twitter.

Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

“They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion,” added.

Cruz was investigated as far back as 2016 after slashing his arm in a social media video, and saying he wanted to buy a gun, but authorities determined he was receiving sufficient support, newspapers said on Saturday.

* With files from Reuters