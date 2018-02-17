Trudeau family touches down in India for week-long visit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s state visit to India is officially underway as he arrived with his family in New Delhi at sundown on Saturday.

The family, including wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and kids Xavier, 10, Ella-Grace, 9, and Hadrien, 3, emerged from the plane and delivered a traditional Indian welcome greeting, with their hands clasped together and their heads slightly bowed, to the delight of officials and Indian media waiting on the ground.

READ MORE: As Trudeau pitches ‘progressive’ trade, will India be open for business?

The Trudeaus were greeted by Nadir Patel, Canada’s high commissioner in India, his wife, Jennifer Graham, and their two-year-old daughter, Nylah.

WATCH: Prime Minister Trudeau to focus on trade talks during India trip

Hadrien did his best to steal the show, making off down the red carpet with the flowers handed to his father by an Indian official, leaving the rest of his family to manage the receiving line.

READ MORE: Sikh nationalism could overshadow Justin Trudeau’s trip to India

Trudeau’s trip to India included a refuelling stop in Rome, where Trudeau got out the kinks out midway through the 20-hour long journey by going for a run with his protective detail.

The seven-day Indian state visit is a mix of business meetings, round tables on education, women’s rights and human rights, tours of popular Indian sites and a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the week.