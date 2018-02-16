U.S. sportscaster slams lack of change after school shootings ‘because it’s almost always a white kid’

The Florida high school shooting in Parkland has devastated and angered students, lawmakers, musicians – and even sports commentators.

Dallas TV anchor Dale Hansen took to the airwaves on Friday morning and instead of giving a regular sports update, he gave an emotional appeal for stricter gun laws – saying after a shooting that “it’s getting harder to enjoy the day.”

The Florida shooting saw 17 students killed when a shooter picked up an AR-15 rifle and opened fire on students on Wednesday. Suspect Nikolas Cruz, a former student at Parkland High School, was arrested and charged not long after the incident.

“If it was a Muslim or a Mexican doing the shootings, how much money would we spend then to stop the madness?” he asked.

“But since it’s almost always a white kid, there’s just nothing we can do,” he added sarcastically.

He said that while America has five per cent of the world’s population, it also has 31 per cent of the world’s mass shootings.

“We’re worried about people coming to this country. They should be worried about us coming to theirs,” Hansen said.

“Last time, I said we need to find a way to stop a nut with a gun and that’s all I said. I got an email saying, ‘I’m saving my last bullet to put it right between your eyes.’ Just another responsible gun owner in America. And I’m taking all bets he’s a white guy. So there’s just nothing we can do,” Hansen said.

Hansen has also been outspoken on his views on NFL players who kneel (they are allowed) and has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump.