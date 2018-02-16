Calgary Flames sign centre Mikael Backlund to 6-year contract extension

The Calgary Flames have announced it has signed centre Mikael Backlund to a six-year, $32-million contract.

Backlund was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The native of Vasteras, Sweden was drafted 24th overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.

Backlund has 262 points in 519 games over his career.

