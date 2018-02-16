Hedley concert in Kingston still a go amid sexual misconduct allegations: venue

The music industry appears to be moving quickly to distance itself from Canadian rock group Hedley. In the past 24 hours, the band has lost its managers, air-play on major radio broadcasters as well as their opening act on their cross-Canada tour, following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The band is scheduled to play the Rogers K-Rock Centre on Feb. 27. According to General Manager Lynn Carlotto, the concert is still a go, but she did release this statement:

“The Rogers K-Rock Centre is aware of the allegations and is working with Live Nation, the event promoter, to monitor any new developments. As always, our goal is to ensure that all guests experience a safe and inclusive environment while at the Centre. We will keep our fans apprised of any developing details and direction from the promoter when we have them.”

That’s music to Paige Smith’s ears. The 17-year-old is a self described Hedley superfan. She’s seen the band in concert five times and she has tickets to the Kingston show later this month. Smith says she was shocked to learn that all four members of the Canadian rock group have been accused of sexual misconduct from anonymous Twitter users.

“This is the first bad thing that’s ever happened to Hedley, really in their whole career,” said Smith. “I’m a fan, I’m going to stick by them through anything really. They’ve been there for me so I’d want to be there for them.”

Earlier on Friday, the band’s management team released a statement saying they’re dumping the rockers. “Given the multiple allegations against Hedley, we have taken the decision to terminate our business relationships with the band, effective immediately.”

Even major radio broadcasters are distancing themselves from the band. Corus Radio and its 30 music stations decided to temporarily pull the plug on all Hedley songs. So too have CBC Music and Bell Media.

Program director at 104.3 Fresh Radio, Brian Bailey, says it’s important for radio stations to react to news accordingly, to make sure they’re not being insensitive.

“You have to be watching what’s happening in the news, what’s happening in the world and think about, ‘What do listeners want to hear right now? And is what we’re doing on the air going to come across as tone deaf?'” said Bailey.

