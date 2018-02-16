Saskatoon brothers play piano at City Hospital to help patients

It’s a story that will leave you on a high note and just goes to show there’s caring people, of all ages, who want to give back.

Once a week, on the seventh floor of Saskatoon City Hospital, music floats through the air and down the hallways and patients, as well as their families, say they were shocked to see just who was playing the hand picked pieces.

“I was surprised at their age, it’s amazing and so much talent at such an early age.” said Lorne Weigel, whose wife was admitted to City Hospital three weeks ago.

Sitting at the piano, tucked in a little section of the unit’s common area is 14-year-old Luke Shevkenek.

He’s been playing since the age of six and is home schooled, giving him the opportunity to volunteer to play for patients during the day – for some during the most difficult time of their lives.

“They’re definitely relaxed by me playing piano. I have certain pieces, some are faster to make people happy and slower to kinda relax people ” said Shevkenek.

“To make their stay and the hospital a lot more enjoyable.”

Even if just for a fraction of a second, a patient gets lost in the music and forgets about the hardships ahead.

“I think it’s definitely very calming even for us staff when we’re frantic, it just calms you down.” said Tatum Wildeman, a registered nurse who has worked at City Hospital for the last two years.

“Most people like listening to their music in their rooms but I think it brings people out, connects patients together and it kinda builds a community here.”

Some patients listening to Luke on the Physical Rehab Unit have difficulty speaking explained Wildeman. So to be able to connect with someone through the universal language of music, it appears to make the situation a little more bearable for many patients.

It’s the same reason why Luke’s younger brother Will, 11, said he volunteered as well.

“Sometimes people come by and say they really enjoy my music playing and sometimes they tell me they were listening in their room or heard me and came down to listen to me.”

Will and Luke are two of 150 total volunteers at the hospital site and having been playing once a week, for one hour, since spring 2016.

The boys say it allows them to gain experience in front of an audience and practice one hour a day to prepare.

“I also like to see the reactions on people’s faces and to make their day better.” said Will.

Two brothers, the oldest of seven in their family, who are quite simply an undeniable duet in helping patients along their journey of healing.

If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering in the region, you can click here.