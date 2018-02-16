Weapons complaint forces temporary closure of Alberta Avenue

No charges after a weapons complaint led to a complete shutdown of 118 Avenue in Edmonton on Friday morning.

It was around 9:40 a.m. that Edmonton police got a call about a weapon on an Edmonton Transit bus on 118 Avenue at 93 Street.

Callers to our newsroom reported seeing the tactical unit responding to the area as traffic was diverted off 118 at 90 and 95 Streets.

But police said an inspection of the bus found no weapon, and “no evidence of criminal activity.”

Officers withdrew, and reopened the avenue to traffic at around 10:45 a.m.