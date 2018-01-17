Canada
Fire at 105-year-old home in Edmonton’s Alberta Avenue neighbourhood

Firefighters were called early Wednesday morning to a house fire at 11213 96 St. in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood. January 17, 2018.

Morris Gam
Firefighters were called early Wednesday morning to a house fire in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood.

Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. to 96 Street near 112 Avenue, where a home was on fire.

It’s not known who lives at the house, but crews said no one was inside at the time. The fire was brought under control shortly before 7 a.m.

According to the City of Edmonton, the home was built in 1913.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause. A damage estimate has not yet been released.

— More to come…

