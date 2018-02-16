Warrant issued for man wanted in Saskatoon homicide investigation

Saskatoon police say a warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection to a homicide investigation in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

The investigation was launched after a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead on Avenue P South early Wednesday morning.

Police said Brandin Cole Brick, 26, is arrestable for first-degree murder. He is believed to be armed and is considered dangerous.

Officers executed a search in the 400-block of Avenue S South on Wednesday morning trying to locate Brick. No people or weapons were found inside the home.

Police said this is not believed to be random in nature.

Anyone who sees Brick is asked to immediately contact their local police service.