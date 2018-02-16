Crime
February 16, 2018 7:43 am
Updated: February 16, 2018 7:47 am

Warrant issued for man wanted in Saskatoon homicide investigation

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A warrant has been issued by Saskatoon police for Brandin Cole Brick, 26, who is wanted in connection with a homicide investigation.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
A A

Saskatoon police say a warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection to a homicide investigation in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

The investigation was launched after a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead on Avenue P South early Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police investigate homicide in Pleasant Hill

Police said Brandin Cole Brick, 26, is arrestable for first-degree murder. He is believed to be armed and is considered dangerous.

Saskatoon police responded to an area along Avenue P South early Wednesday morning.

Julian Fournier / Global News

Officers executed a search in the 400-block of Avenue S South on Wednesday morning trying to locate Brick. No people or weapons were found inside the home.

Police said this is not believed to be random in nature.

Anyone who sees Brick is asked to immediately contact their local police service.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Avenue P South
Avenue S South
Brandin Cole Brick
First Degree Murder
Homicide
Homicide Investigation
Pleasant Hill Neighbourhood
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Warrant

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News