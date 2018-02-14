Suspicious death investigation launched in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood
Saskatoon police announced on Wednesday morning that they are investigating a suspicious death in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
Officers are currently on scene in the 100-block of Avenue P South.
The name, age and gender of the deceased have not been released at this time.
Police are asking motorists to use alternate routes of travel while traffic restrictions are in place.
