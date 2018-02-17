What’s with the green bananas? Shoppers fret over fruit selection

When it comes to food choices, buyers can be picky. And the pick of the crop, it seems, is exactly the problem these days.

Winnipeg shoppers have said there appears to be a shortage of yellow bananas in stores lately.

Global News received comments and pictures from shoppers frustrated that there were only green bananas — no yellow ones — to be found, despite trips to several stores.

A notice at a Sobeys store in St. Vital said the abundance of green bananas is due to weather issues in growing areas.

RELATED: Record-setting hurricane season will leave trail of disaster for years

Food importers said banana fields have been flooded and roads are washed out in Central America, which means export volume to North America has been reduced.

Munther Zeid, owner of Food Fair stores in Winnipeg, said his supplier confirmed weather issues are at the root of the green-banana business.

“They’re trying to keep up with production. Bananas are always picked green and shipped green, they are just trying to stay ahead of things,” Zeid said. “Most people prefer green.”

He said while he has received some complaints from customers, there isn’t much that can be done about it, adding that green bananas are better than no bananas.

So far at least, there has been no impact on cost.

“Right now there is a bit of a shortage. If it continues, it could cause prices to go up.”

RELATED: Can’t afford lettuce and celery these days? Here’s what’s happening

It’s unclear if the supply issue has affected markets elsewhere in the country. Global News sent out an appeal.

Meg Savory said the regular bananas in Nanaimo seem fine, although the organic ones are greener than usual. Kaitlyn Atkinson in Fort. St. John had no qualms about the colour of bananas there.

Zeid’s advice to consumers who prefer yellow bananas is to buy them green and take them home to let them ripen.

“Keep them at room temperature or cover them with a blanket to warm them,” he said.

And there is an extra trick to try — put your bananas next to tomatoes. Tomatoes give off a gas that causes fruit to ripen more quickly.

“Put them next to tomatoes, they’ll ripen” Zeid said.

At least it is only bananas, right?

Zeid said at this point, bananas are the only produce to have been affected.