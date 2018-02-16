Bob Layton Editorial: Let me know what you think

It’s Friday – let’s see what you think.

Lots of political talk about how trials involving Aboriginal people can be more fair.

Cindy says politicians will say anything to get re-elected, and their words criticizing the trial are further dividing Canadians and making a fair appeal impossible.

Ronald says calling for changes in jury selection is political correctness on steroids and questioning the integrity of this jury, who put their lives on hold to perform their civic duty.

Cora says we need to be more compassionate, listen, be quiet and not pass judgement.

Chelle says politicians need to be careful about slamming the courts and playing the race card.

Bill says the problem is all taken care of now, anyway. The prime minister solved it by telling us all how to think.

Steve says we all have lives that matter, and the length and quality of that life is determined by those living it and the choices they make.

Sometimes you don’t have a choice, like those who died in the latest school shooting.

Student Sarah Chadwick told President Trump she did not want his prayers and condolences, she wants gun control.

Let me know what you think about that.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.