Canada
February 15, 2018 12:40 pm

Teen in critical condition after being found in Rosemont pool

By Web producer  Global News

In this file photo, an Urgences Sante ambulance makes its way through the Plateau district in Montreal, Que., Feb.6, 2016.

A teenage boy is in hospital in critical condition after he was found unconscious in an indoor swimming pool in Montreal’s Rosemont borough.

Urgences-santé was called to Centre-Père Marquette on Drucourt Avenue at around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.

Urgences-santé would only say the youth — who was under the age of 18 — was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Montreal police were on scene to lend assistance to paramedics.

A spokesperson for Urgences-santé said a lifeguard was also being evaluated on site for shock.

