Teen in critical condition after being found in Rosemont pool
A teenage boy is in hospital in critical condition after he was found unconscious in an indoor swimming pool in Montreal’s Rosemont borough.
Urgences-santé was called to Centre-Père Marquette on Drucourt Avenue at around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
Circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.
Urgences-santé would only say the youth — who was under the age of 18 — was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Montreal police were on scene to lend assistance to paramedics.
A spokesperson for Urgences-santé said a lifeguard was also being evaluated on site for shock.
