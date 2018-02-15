Teen in critical condition after being found in Rosemont pool

A teenage boy is in hospital in critical condition after he was found unconscious in an indoor swimming pool in Montreal’s Rosemont borough.

Urgences-santé was called to Centre-Père Marquette on Drucourt Avenue at around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.

Urgences-santé would only say the youth — who was under the age of 18 — was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Montreal police were on scene to lend assistance to paramedics.

A spokesperson for Urgences-santé said a lifeguard was also being evaluated on site for shock.