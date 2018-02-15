WDG Public Health hosting Facebook Live forum on the flu

Wellington-Dufferin Guelph Public Health will be hosting a live forum via Facebook Thursday night, regarding the impact this flu season has had on the community.

The live discussion begins at 7 p.m. ET on their Facebook page at “WDG Public Health” and will include medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer and public health physician Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum.

The discussion will include a question and answer session with members of the community who choose to join in the conversation and have their answers fielded by the two specialists hosting the event. They will also discuss how to protect yourself and your family from the flu, and how the community is prepared for the flu season.

The flu season has gotten worse in recent weeks with the flu-related deaths of two elementary school children in Guelph. That prompted the public health department to extend their flu clinic hours last weekend and throughout this week in hopes of encouraging residents to get immunized, not only in Guelph but also in Fergus and Orangeville.

