February 15, 2018 12:13 am
Updated: February 15, 2018 12:21 am

Those Old Radio Shows February 16 & 17

By Radio operator
Friday, Feb. 16

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Open Warfare Ep. 85     Hancock’s Half Hour – The Impersonator  
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Vivacious Lady    N/A 
Hour 3: The Aldrich Family – Shoveling Snow    Nick Carter, Master Detective – The Witness Saw Nothing     
Hour 4: Sam Spade – Dog Bed Caper     You Are There – Trial of Charles 1  

Saturday, Feb. 17

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Joy Ride Ep. 45     Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Larson Arson Matter      
Hour 2: Escape – The Derelict     Our Miss Brooks – Marriage by Proxy 
Hour 3: Barry Craig – Mid Summer Lunacy     Amos n’ Andy – Adoption Woes      
Hour 4: Dragnet – The Big Beer     21st Precinct – Armed Robbery at Bar & Grill  
Hour 5: Burns & Allen – Gracie in Pageant     Black Museum – Jar of Acid  
