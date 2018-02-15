Those Old Radio Shows February 16 & 17

Friday, Feb. 16

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Open Warfare Ep. 85 Hancock’s Half Hour – The Impersonator

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Vivacious Lady N/A

Hour 3: The Aldrich Family – Shoveling Snow Nick Carter, Master Detective – The Witness Saw Nothing

Hour 4: Sam Spade – Dog Bed Caper You Are There – Trial of Charles 1



Saturday, Feb. 17

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Joy Ride Ep. 45 Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Larson Arson Matter

Hour 2: Escape – The Derelict Our Miss Brooks – Marriage by Proxy

Hour 3: Barry Craig – Mid Summer Lunacy Amos n’ Andy – Adoption Woes

Hour 4: Dragnet – The Big Beer 21st Precinct – Armed Robbery at Bar & Grill

Hour 5: Burns & Allen – Gracie in Pageant Black Museum – Jar of Acid