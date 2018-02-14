New Brunswick to provide disaster relief for residents affected by January storm

The provincial government is offering a helping hand for New Brunswickers who suffered property damage as a result of this January’s massive rainfall.

The province announced their decision on Wednesday saying that Disaster Assistance Financial Package will offer a maximum of $160,000 for private residences and $500,000 is set to be the maximum for small businesses, non-profits and municipalities.

“We are pleased to provide assistance to those in need during this difficult time,” said Justice and Public Safety Minister Denis Landry in a press release on Wednesday.

“Recovering from a flood is not easy, but the Disaster Financial Assistance program will ease the burden.”

Between Jan. 12 and 13, more than 100 millimeters of rain fell in less than 24 hours. It caused flooding and washouts throughout the province.

Thousands of NB Power customers were without electricity, some homes in Kent County and Kennebecasis Valley went as long as 40 hours without power.

According to the province, advance payments are now available for those who need urgent work so they can reoccupy their property.

Those who have registered damage as a result of the storm will soon be emailed packages that contain information on how to apply.

Property owners who have yet to register their damages will have until May 15 to do so online.