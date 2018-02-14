Outremont’s only dog park set to close

One of Montreal’s largest dog parks — and Outremont’s only one — will be closing in about 10 years as it is now owned by Université de Montréal.

The park is as big as a soccer field, where dogs and owners come together to exercise and socialize.

“It’s very important because that’s where he has his friends, that’s where he plays, that’s where he can run,” dog owner Stephane Belugou told Global News.

“Without the park, he would be unhappy.”

But the dog days are counted as the Rockland overpass next to it will be torn down. A tunnel under the park will replace it.

What’s more, the site now belongs to the Université de Montréal. They will be building residences and a part of their new campus.

“It would be a disaster because it’s the only place where we can have dogs without a leash and where they can really exercise, have fun and socialize,” Dominique Chatel said.

“It means that we have to take our car and go someplace else because not having a dog park is not an option at all,” Charles Couturier added.

Outremont Borough Mayor Philipe Tomlinson is reassuring residents, and says there will definitely be a new dog park.

“We just don’t know where exactly but seeing as though we have a good 10 years ahead of us, we want to take the time and we want to sit down with all the citizens who are willing to sit down with us,” Tomlinson said.

Dog owners will be meeting on Saturday to discuss the future of the park and their options at the Centre communautaire intergénérationnel at 10 a.m.

And even though many things are up in the air, they say one thing is for certain: they will fight to keep their park.