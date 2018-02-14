Jerome Messam returning to the Riders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Wednesday they have signed Canadian running back Jerome Messam.

Messam joins the Riders after spending the last two-and-a-half seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.

Last season Messam started 17 regular season games for the Stamps, picking up 1,016 yards and nine touchdowns on 215 carries. He added 26 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the West Final and Grey Cup.

This will be Messam’s second time with the Riders, after spending 2014 and part of the 2015 season with the team.

In 125 career games Messam has totaled 5,484 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns. He is also a three-time division all-star and two-time CFL all-star.

The Riders also announced that they have signed Canadian linebacker Sam Hurl.