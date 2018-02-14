Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Dan Clark to two-year extension

The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed Canadian offensive lineman Dan Clark to a two-year contract extension and signed defensive lineman Zack Evans on Tuesday.

The deal keeps the six-foot-two, 310-pound Clark with Saskatchewan through the 2019 season. He was eligible to become a free agent later Tuesday.

Clark, 29, of Regina has sent the past five seasons with the Riders. He has appeared in 29 career regular-season games, four playoff contests and the `13 Grey Cup since joining the club.

Evans, standing at six-foot-four and 295 pounds, is coming back to the Riders from the Ottawa Redblacks after four years with them. The Regina native started his CFL career with the Riders in 2012.

In 86 career games, the two-time Grey Cup champion has had 87 defensive tackles, 22 sacks, one interception and one touchdown.

On Tuesday, the Riders also released American offensive lineman Derek Dennis, who signed with them last year as a free agent.

The six-foot-three, 345-pound Dennis – the CFL’s top lineman in 2016 with Calgary – appeared in 15 games with Saskatchewan last season.