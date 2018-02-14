Snowmobile Crash
February 14, 2018 1:07 pm
Updated: February 14, 2018 1:08 pm

Snowmobile rider killed in collision near Falcon Lake

By Online Producer  Global News

RCMP said a Steinbach man died in a snowmobile crash on the Can Am Trail.

A 25-year-old Steinbach man has died in a snowmobile crash in the RM of Reynolds.

RCMP said he and a 54-year-old man were riding south on the Can Am Trail about 40 kilometres south of Falcon Lake around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The 25-year-old’s sled collided with a tree.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said he was wearing a helmet.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash.

-with files from Jeff Braun

