Snowmobile rider killed in collision near Falcon Lake

A 25-year-old Steinbach man has died in a snowmobile crash in the RM of Reynolds.

RCMP said he and a 54-year-old man were riding south on the Can Am Trail about 40 kilometres south of Falcon Lake around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The 25-year-old’s sled collided with a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said he was wearing a helmet.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash.

-with files from Jeff Braun