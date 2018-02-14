London man charged in Tim Hortons donation box theft, assault

A London man, 27, is facing charges in connection with the theft of a donation box from a local Tim Hortons.

Police say a man entered the location at 841 Wharncliffe Rd. S. on Tuesday and ordered a coffee.

Witnesses say they saw the man open the children’s foundation donation box and put some cash into his coat pocket.

Const. Sandasha Bough said employees were notified and the man tried to flee.

“A citizen inside the restaurant attempted to stop the accused with the assistance of an employee. The accused proceeded to utter threats and throw his hot coffee towards the employee, hitting her in the chest.”

The stolen money was returned to the donation box and the victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspect is charged with assault with a weapon, theft under $5,000 and uttering threats. He is due in court Feb. 26.