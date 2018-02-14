Queen’s University AMS members narrowly reject new fee to pay for JDUC reno

A slim majority of the Queen’s University Alma Mater Society (AMS) has rejected paying a new fee to fund redevelopment of the John Deutsch University Centre (JDUC).

A referendum on the proposal was held on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

Of those who voted, 51.1 percent said “no” to the new annual fee, while just under 48.9 percent said “yes.”

READ MORE: $60-million reno project proposed for Queen’s University Student Life Centre

A “yes” vote would have allowed the AMS to impose a non-refundable $89 per member fee each year over a 10-year period, starting in September 2019.

It would have generated $20 million to go toward the proposed $60-million makeover of the JDUC.

Only about 21 percent of AMS members voted.

The AMS represents more than 17,000 students including those enrolled in undergraduate, medical and MBA programs.

Queen’s University graduate students also voted on the proposal, but those results have not yet been released.