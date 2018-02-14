Crime
February 14, 2018

Man charged with threatening to kill Halifax police officers

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Halifax Police say a 28 year-old Halifax man is charged with threatening to assault a police officer with a Weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, resisting arrest, and uttering threats to cause death. 

Halifax Regional Police charged a 28 year-old Halifax man after he allegedly threatened to kill two police officers Tuesday night.

Police say they were responding to an incident on Barrington Street when a man, who was not involved in the incident, approached the two officers and reportedly started making death threats.

Officers tried to arrest the man, but he managed to run away. The officers caught up to the man a block over on Brunswick Street, when the suspect allegedly yelled and threatened to stab them.

In a release, police said a “conducted energy weapon” — more commonly known as a taser — was deployed to get the suspect under control so he could be arrested.

Officers found and seized a knife after the man was cuffed.

The 28-year-old man faces numerous charges, including uttering threats to cause death.

